FOREST GROVE, Ore. – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he lost his balance, fell and hit the back of his head on a hard surface during a Fourth of July party in Forest Grove, fire officials said.

Forest Grove Fire initially told KGW that the man fell 20 feet off a balcony, but that was not an accurate report.

The man, who was described as middle-aged, was unconscious when first responders arrived, Forest Grove Fire said. He was flown to a local hospital.

The man’s fall was reported at around 5:40 p.m. The caller said the man was drunk, according to Forest Grove Fire.

The party was in the 200 block of Jessica Drive.

