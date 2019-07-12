PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an adult-sized tricycle died after he was hit by a driver in Hillsboro on Friday night.

The collision occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on Southeast 10th Avenue, south of Cedar Street. The man attempted to cross the street mid-block and rode into the path of the driver, according to Hillsboro police.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later. He has not been identified.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver was not impaired by intoxicants and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.