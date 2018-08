STEVENSON, Wash. — A 52-year-old man who reportedly jumped off a cliff at Rock Creek Falls in Skamania County was rescued Wednesday evening.

Initial reports indicated the man fell, but the U.S. Coast Guard later said he jumped.

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted with the rescue and took the man to a Portland hospital.

The man reportedly had no feeling below his waistline, the Coast Guard said.

© 2018 KGW