Man remains missing after being thrown from boat on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore — A man remains missing Sunday after being thrown from a boat on the Columbia River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office responded to the river around 1:55 p.m. near Broughton Beach Park. According to witnesses, the boat was driving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park when the driver made a sharp turn causing the boat to suddenly rock, ejecting the two men into the river, the sheriff’s office said.
A number of witnesses went out to try to rescue the men. A private boat pulled the boats operator from the water. The other man, who was not wearing a life-jacket, was not found.
The sheriff’s officer River Patrol along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Portland Fire Department, Portland Fire & Rescue, Portland Police Bureau and Clark County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search. Teams performed a series of dives to no avail. Despite hours of searching by air, boat and underwater, the man was not found, officials said.
Impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.