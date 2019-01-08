GLADSTONE, Ore. — A man who was pulled out of the Clackamas River on Thursday afternoon by water rescuers later died.

At around 1:30 p.m., a swimmer at High Rocks Park appeared to do a surface dive but did not resurface, according to American Medical Response (AMR). Within seconds, technicians with AMR's River Rescue, who were on duty at High Rocks, went into the water and began searching for the man. He was found about 30 feet deep, AMR said.

The man was pulled from the river and CPR was performed. Gladstone Fire said the man was declared dead at Willamette Falls Hospital on Thursday night. His identity was not released.