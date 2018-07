TROUTDALE, Ore. – Divers pulled a man from the Sandy River during a rescue at Glenn Otto Park Monday afternoon, Gresham firefighters said.

Rescue crews were called to a report of a person who went into the river and did not resurface.

Rescuers pulled someone from the water just after 4 p.m. and began efforts to revive the man. They loaded the man into an ambulance.

The man's condition has not been released.

This developing story will be updated.

