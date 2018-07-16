TROUTDALE, Ore. – A man who was pulled from the Sandy River during a rescue at Glenn Otto Park Monday afternoon died at a hospital, Gresham firefighters said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 25-year-old Moises Sica-Calel of Portland.

Sica-Calel was swimming without a life vest when he went underwater near the Troutdale Bridge, fire officials said. He was underwater for approximately 23 minutes before he was pulled out of the river.

Rescuers began efforts to revive Sica-Calel and loaded him into an ambulance. His pulse returned when he arrived at Mount Hood Medical Center. Gresham fire officials said he died Monday night.

