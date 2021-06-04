Man missing for nearly 9 months found dead in sunken car

A private dive team found his car submerged in 25 feet of water in the Willamette River.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who had been missing for nearly nine months was found dead Thursday morning when a private dive team located his car submerged in the Willamette River.

Divers found 74-year-old Richard Ritz's body and his Toyota SUV in about 25 feet of water off the Cathedral Park Boat Ramp in North Portland, police said.

Ritz was last seen on September 13, leaving a bar on the 9500 block of N. Lombard Street in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Police are still trying to figure out how he died. They say they don't suspect foul play.