Man loses hand after picking up exploding homemade firework in Longview

Police arrested the man who allegedly threw a tennis ball filled with explosives toward the 49-year-old victim.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — New Year’s Eve celebration turned to tragedy when a man lost his hand after picking up a homemade explosive thrown toward him in Longview, Washington.

Longview Capt. John Reeves said Corey Bartlette threw a tennis ball filled with explosives around midnight Sunday in the direction of a 49-year-old transient man.

Reeves said the man picked up the ball and “his hand was blown off.”

Bartlette was booked on an assault charge.

Bartlette’s father called the device a homemade firework used during a New Year’s Eve celebration.