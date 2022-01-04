x
Man loses hand after picking up exploding homemade firework in Longview

Police arrested the man who allegedly threw a tennis ball filled with explosives toward the 49-year-old victim.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

LONGVIEW, Wash. — New Year’s Eve celebration turned to tragedy when a man lost his hand after picking up a homemade explosive thrown toward him in Longview, Washington.

Longview Capt. John Reeves said Corey Bartlette threw a tennis ball filled with explosives around midnight Sunday in the direction of a 49-year-old transient man.

Reeves said the man picked up the ball and “his hand was blown off.”

Bartlette was booked on an assault charge. 

Bartlette’s father called the device a homemade firework used during a New Year’s Eve celebration. 

He said the ball bounced toward the victim, and was not intended to hit a person.

