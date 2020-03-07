Man lights another man on fire in Vancouver, police say

Witnesses told police the victim was sitting in his car in a parking lot when the suspect poured gasoline on him and on his vehicle.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are searching for a man who they said lit a 63-year-old man on fire Thursday night in Vancouver.

Witnesses told police the victim was sitting in his car in a parking lot at 2901 NE St. Johns Blvd. when the suspect poured gasoline on him and on his vehicle.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect lit the car on fire, which also engulfed the victim in flames, police said.

A witness called police to report the burning car around 10:24 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from burns.

Medics took the victim to a hospital. His condition is unknown.