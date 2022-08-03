Man killed by police outside Federal Office Building in downtown Seattle identified

Police say William Stephens, 39, died from multiple gunshot wounds after refusing orders from officers.

SEATTLE — The man who police shot and killed outside the Federal Office Building in downtown Seattle on March 5 has been identified.

Police say William Stephens, 39, died from multiple gunshot wounds after refusing orders from officers.

Five officers shot at the suspect, according to the Seattle Police Department. Two of the officers have been with the department for fewer than four years, two have been with the department for about four years, and one has been with the department for more than a decade.

The Seattle police Department released bodycam footage of the shooting on March 8. (Warning: video contains graphic content. You can watch the video here)

Seattle police received reports of gunshots near the intersection of First Avenue and Yesler Street, as well as the 100 block of Marion Street, around 8:10 p.m. Officers found Stephens on Marion Street where he crashed his vehicle into the federal building, according to Seattle police.

Stephens was still armed when officers arrived, according to the Seattle Police Department. Security guards had already made contact with him, according to police.

As officers began giving Stephens orders, he "picked up his rifle and charged at officers," according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred in an area near a crowded restaurant.