'He didn't deserve this': Woman remembers uncle killed in Northeast Portland parking garage shooting

Jacob Dreyer enjoyed snowboarding and building European cars, according to his niece.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snowboarding down the side of a mountain is how Savannah Hall is remembering her uncle.

"I mean we'd go everyday," Hall said. "He taught me how to snowboard. It was our happy place."

Jacob Dreyer, according to Hall, was also a car enthusiast.

"He was a European mechanic, a European car mechanic, which is hard to find," she said. "Nobody wants to work on European cars because they're really difficult and you have to take the car apart to make it happen and he just had a love for it."

On Saturday, police officers found Dreyer dead after they responded around 7:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting in a parking garage at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Holladay Street in Portland's Lloyd District.

Detectives, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, have not said much to the family.

"We're kind of in the dark," Hall said. "There's a crazy lunatic running around."

That is unclear, but what is clear is that Dreyer, 38, is one of more than a dozen people killed by gunfire in Portland this year. As if that is not bad enough, there have been more than 250 shootings in the Rose City since January 1.

"I'm furious," Hall said. "I'm absolutely disgusted with what Portland is and that someone innocent like that can be out doing something and have their life taken from them."

Hall and the rest of her family are hoping police can track down the person who shot and killed her uncle.

"He was a normal dude and passionate about life and he didn't deserve this," Hall said. "I don't want more people to be subject to a weird incident like this."

Dreyer's family has launched a Go Fund Me to help with expenses. You can donate by clicking here.