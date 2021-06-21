Man killed in small plane crash in Southern Oregon

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A man died in a single-engine plane crash on Sunday in White City, just northwest of Medford, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) .

JCSO said Levin was attempting to land the small plane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport around 3 p.m. when it crashed into a nearby backyard on Jones Road. The Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft clipped several trees and ignited a small grass fire. People nearby helped personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry put the fire out.