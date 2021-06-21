Man killed in small plane crash in Southern Oregon

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A man died in a single-engine plane crash on Sunday in White City, just northwest of Medford, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).
The sheriff's office identified the man as 80-year-old Henry Levin of Medford.
JCSO said Levin was attempting to land the small plane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport around 3 p.m. when it crashed into a nearby backyard on Jones Road. The Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft clipped several trees and ignited a small grass fire. People nearby helped personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry put the fire out.
Federal authorities are investigating the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.