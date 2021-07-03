Man killed in Southeast Portland stabbing

Tyson Morlock, 27, was found with a stab wound near SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and SE Division Street early Thursday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said a man was stabbed to death early Thursday morning in Southeast Portland's Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.

Tyson Morlock, 27, was found with a stab wound near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Division Street around 3:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The state medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the person who stabbed him stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He has not been charged with a crime, and police have not released his name.