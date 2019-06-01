A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Southeast Market Street and 96th Avenue, police said.

Portland police said they received a call about a man who had entered a home and refused to leave. A lone officer responded and fired his weapon, shooting the man. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the deceased will be released after family has been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.

The officer, whose name hasn't been revealed yet, will remain on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting, per bureau policy.

"As with all officer-involved shootings, we are committed to a full investigation," said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. "A loss of life impacts us all and I know we all immediately search for answers. I ask for patience as we continue our investigative process and then release information as soon as it is appropriate."