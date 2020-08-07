x
Skip Navigation

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

Man killed in hit-and-run in Marion County

An anonymous caller reported witnessing a car leaving the scene after running over a man. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 503-588-5032.
Credit: Google Maps

BROOKS, Oregon — A man in his thirties was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run in Brooks, Ore., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Brooklake Road NE near Richland Drive NE. An anonymous caller reported witnessing a white 2000's Chevrolet Camaro leaving the scene after running over the man. Fire crews arrived on scene and determined the victim had died.

The victim's name has not been released, while officials notify his family members.

Brooklake Road NE was closed to traffic overnight but reopened around 4 a.m. after the Marion County Multi-Agency CRASH Team finished processing the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit and run, including the original anonymous caller, to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.

READ: Oregon reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 217 new cases

READ: Mental health should be part of police reform debate, urged family of Salem man shot and killed by police