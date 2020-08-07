Man killed in hit-and-run in Marion County

An anonymous caller reported witnessing a car leaving the scene after running over a man. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 503-588-5032.

BROOKS, Oregon — A man in his thirties was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run in Brooks, Ore., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Brooklake Road NE near Richland Drive NE. An anonymous caller reported witnessing a white 2000's Chevrolet Camaro leaving the scene after running over the man. Fire crews arrived on scene and determined the victim had died.

The victim's name has not been released, while officials notify his family members.

Brooklake Road NE was closed to traffic overnight but reopened around 4 a.m. after the Marion County Multi-Agency CRASH Team finished processing the scene.