One person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Oak Grove early Saturday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 3 a.m. a deputy reported a suspicious vehicle in the 14700 block of Southeast Rupert Drive, near the United Methodist Church.

The deputy reported contacting one person in the car. The suspect, identified as 50-year-old David John Engebretson, had a warrant for his arrest and refused to leave the car, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy called for a cover unit and a second deputy arrived. Soon after, there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and Engebretson, during which Engebretson was killed.

The deputies, who have not been identified, were not hurt. They were placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol.

An investigation is ongoing.