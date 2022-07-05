Vancouver man killed in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth

The man fell approximately 100 feet, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. His identity has not been released.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 44-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a climbing accident on Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth Monday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The man and his female climbing partner were climbing on the buttress when a heavy rain storm moved in. The woman was lowered to the bottom of the pitch with the man set to follow. As she was ascending the trail, the woman heard a noise and saw the man fall, according to CCSO. It's estimated he fell approximately 100 feet.

The woman managed to flag down a U.S. Forest Service Officer who was in the area. When CCSO Search and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from injuries he appeared to have sustained during the fall.