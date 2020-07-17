Man killed, Clackamas deputy accidentally shot by Sandy police officer

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On July 3, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of a man in a mental health crisis at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort at around 2:45 p.m.
Originally, a now-deleted tweet from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that an officer had been transported for injuries inflicted by the armed man in a mental crisis, identified as 58-year-old Doug Diamond.
However, on July 16, in an email, more details were released. Officials said after failed attempts to negotiate and talk with Diamond, officers used less-than-lethal force to try and subdue him, which was also unsuccessful. As officers attempted to bring Diamond into custody, he produced a handgun and pointed it at Sgt. Sean Collinson of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Officer Michael Boyes, a Sandy Police Department officer with 4 months of service, shot and killed Diamond and in the process shot Sgt. Collinson's arm.
Sgt. Collinson was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arm and finger.
According to the release, an investigation is ongoing into the incident including investigators from the Oregon State Police, Molalla Police, Tualatin Police, Oregon City Police, Lake Oswego Police, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Mental health resources for Oregon and Southwest Washington:
- Oregon Health Authority addiction and Mental Health Services
- Oregon 211: Free 24-7 referral and information help line
- Apply for Medicaid
- NAMI Oregon: NAMI Oregon offers free online support groups and classes for individuals, parents/caregivers, and families affected by mental health disorders through its 15 chapters across Oregon and offers a resource and navigation Help line weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm. 503-230-8009, 800-343-6264
- NAMI Southwest Washington: (Clark County and neighboring counties) offers online support groups, classes and navigation services for individuals and families affected by behavioral health disorders. 360-695-2823
- COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Hub: More on individual wellness and links to other service organizations
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255: 24/7 crisis intervention for individuals at risk of self-harm and/or families and friends with a loved one who they believe is at risk
- Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746: Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233 and TTY 800-787-3224
- Washington State 24-hour Crisis Line, 866-427-4747
- Oregon David Romprey Warm Line, 800-698-2392: Peer support help for individuals living with mental health disorders
- Reach Out Oregon Warm Line, 833-732-2467: Support for parents/caregivers raising children with behavioral health challenges. Weekdays (except holidays) from 12-7 p.m.
- Other Oregon-based warm lines for seniors, teens, and others
- Washington State Warm Line, 877-500-WARM: A peer support help line for people living with emotional and mental health challenges.
- CVAB Warm Line (Clark County), 360-903-2853, 4 p.m. until midnight: Peer support help for individuals living with mental health disorders
- A 10-minute guided imagery for reducing stress/anxiety in the moment
- A resource for creating a gratitude journal
- A podcast by Brene’ Brown on over/under functioning during anxious times
- Centers for Disease Control
- Aspire App for your phone, Download the app (Apple or Google Play)