Man killed, Clackamas deputy accidentally shot by Sandy police officer

A Sandy police officer shot and killed a man and also injured a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On July 3, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of a man in a mental health crisis at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort at around 2:45 p.m.

Originally, a now-deleted tweet from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that an officer had been transported for injuries inflicted by the armed man in a mental crisis, identified as 58-year-old Doug Diamond.

However, on July 16, in an email, more details were released. Officials said after failed attempts to negotiate and talk with Diamond, officers used less-than-lethal force to try and subdue him, which was also unsuccessful. As officers attempted to bring Diamond into custody, he produced a handgun and pointed it at Sgt. Sean Collinson of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Michael Boyes, a Sandy Police Department officer with 4 months of service, shot and killed Diamond and in the process shot Sgt. Collinson's arm.

Sgt. Collinson was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arm and finger.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing into the incident including investigators from the Oregon State Police, Molalla Police, Tualatin Police, Oregon City Police, Lake Oswego Police, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.