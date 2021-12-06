x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after car hits tent at I-205 offramp in Portland

Police said Sunday that a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp for Interstate 205 and struck the tent occupied by the man.
Credit: Silverpics - stock.adobe.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man was killed after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway in Portland.

Police said Sunday that a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp for Interstate 205 and struck the tent occupied by the man.

The accident occurred just after 3 a.m. The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103. Please reference Case No. 21-339498.

Related Articles

VIDEO PLAYLIST: More coverage of the housing crisis in Portland

In Other News

Police activity shuts down I-5 northbound near Lombard Street in North Portland