Man dies after car hits tent at I-205 offramp in Portland

Police said Sunday that a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp for Interstate 205 and struck the tent occupied by the man.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man was killed after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway in Portland.

Police said Sunday that a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp for Interstate 205 and struck the tent occupied by the man.

The accident occurred just after 3 a.m. The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103. Please reference Case No. 21-339498.