PORTLAND, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a man and a woman at knifepoint, tying them up in a tent in Southeast Portland, stabbing them both and raping the woman, according to court documents.

Matthew Lee Fennern, 27, faces one charge of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree assault.

The alleged crimes occurred on Jan. 25, according to court documents, when one of the victims flagged down a UPS driver and said he had been kidnapped and stabbed.

The man told police that he and his girlfriend were kidnapped by Fennern, who was with another man and a woman. The couple was walking near Southeast 93rd Avenue and Salmon Street, on the west side of the pedestrian bridge, when the man says Fennern, also known by the street name “Twitch,” challenged him and accused him of stealing from his tent, court documents said.

The man denied stealing anything, but Fennern punched him in the face several times, pulled out a knife and ordered him to come to the tent with his girlfriend, the probable cause affidavit reads.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The suspects tied the couple up with bungee cords inside the tent and put duct tape over their mouths, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said, and Fennern told the pair he would kill them if they called police.

At some point while the couple was bound inside the tent, Fennern raped the female victim, court documents said.

Fennern tried to slash the man’s throat, but “he was able to duck his chin and raise his shoulders to protect himself,” court documents said. The other male suspect then stabbed him in the neck. At that point, the victim freed his hands and feet, kicked the man hard in the chest and punched him several times in the head before the suspect ran away.

The male victim then grabbed Fennern by the neck and choked him until “he was weak,” court documents said. He then hit Fennern’s head on a bicycle before running out of the tent and telling his girlfriend to leave as well.

Detectives interviewed both victims and the man identified Fennern as the suspect using photos.

Fennern was taken into custody on Feb. 1 near Southeast Morrison Avenue and 103rd Street.