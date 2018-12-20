A man was struck and killed in a "train only" zone of the MAX Blue Line tracks near the Qautama Station in Hillsboro on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 4:50 a.m. on reports of a man's body on the tracks near the Quatama Station, said Hillsboro police Sgt. Eric Bunday.

The body was hit about 50 yards west of Cornelius Pass Road at the start of a train overpass in what Bunday described as a "train only" zone.

The man's identity was not available. Police are still trying to determine why the person was in this restricted area.

The operator of the train and passengers were not injured. The train had traveled about 250 yards past the body before coming to a stop, Bunday said.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the person who died this morning as well as to our operator involved in this incident," TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt said in a prepared statement.

The tracks are expected to be closed for several hours. Shuttle buses are ferrying passengers between the Quatama and Orenco stations.

