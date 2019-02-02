WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified a man found along the Washougal River on Saturday morning. He later died at the hospital.

John Mullenmeister, 43, of Minnesota, was discovered around 8 a.m. in medical distress, according to the sheriff's office. He was found naked and without identification.

An autopsy revealed that there were no signs of homicidal violence, authorities said. They are still waiting for the toxicology results.

Art Edwards/KGW

The death is being investigated by the Clark County Major Crimes unit.