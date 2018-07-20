AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been found guilty in the slaying of Haruka Weiser, a University of Texas student from Portland, on the Austin campus in 2016.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on Friday in the trial of Meechaiel Criner, who was a 17-year-old foster care runaway at the time of the killing. He faces a sentence of life in prison.

Weiser, an 18-year-old dance major, was walking to her dormitory after a rehearsal when she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

Criner took the stand and denied killing her. He said the night Weiser was killed he'd gone to a hospital to charge his cellphone and tablet and then slept in a vacant building.

Prosecutors say eyeglasses found at the crime scene match glasses worn by Criner.

