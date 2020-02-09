Man, woman dead after Vancouver house fire

The home’s ceiling collapsed before firefighters could go inside to search for anyone. Firefighters found a man and woman under the debris.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man and a woman died after a house caught fire in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded 6901 NE 149th Court after receiving a report of a burning house with people trapped inside at 7:16 p.m.

Crews said the front of the manufactured home was on fire when they arrived. The home’s ceiling collapsed before firefighters could go inside to search for anyone.

After the main portion of the fire was out, firefighters found a woman under the debris. They brought the woman to an ambulance and medics rushed her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters found a man’s body in the debris a few minutes later.

The names of the man and woman who died were not immediately released.