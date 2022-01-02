Man found dead in North Portland's Piedmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a shooting call in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood and found one man dead.



According to a news release, PPB North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead.



The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. Next of kin will be notified before that information is released to the public.



While officers investigate this shooting, north Morgan Street will be closed from North Commercial Street to North Williams Street. North Vancouver Avenue will also be closed from North Lombard Street to North Dekum Street.