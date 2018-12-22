PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Portland Motel 6 room on Friday morning and his death is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

At 11:15 a.m., police received a report that a housekeeper found the man dead in a room at the motel, located at 518 NE Holladay St. Officers requested homicide detectives take over the investigation, Portland police said.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.