WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the body of a man found along the Washougal River on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered around 8 a.m. along the river at milepost 7, according to the sheriff's office. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Art Edwards/KGW

Authorities are not releasing any information other that he was found naked without identification. No other information will be released at this time in an attempt to preserve the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County major crimes unit at 360-397-2120.