OREGON CITY, Ore. – A Clackamas County man found dead along Interstate 205 Tuesday afternoon died of homicidal violence, the Oregon State Medical Examiner said.

Oregon State Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Michael Anthony James.

Oregon City Police first responded to the interchange of I-205 and Highway 213 after receiving a report of a dead person at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

OSP took over the investigation later in the afternoon. Traffic on I-205 in the area was disrupted for much of the evening commute.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555.

