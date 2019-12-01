ALOHA, Ore. — Authorities identified the bodies of a man and woman found inside an Aloha mobile home on Friday.

The bodies were identified as Lisa Marie Gellings,49, and David James Gellings,23, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly after 5:16 p.m. to the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park in the 6900 block of Southwest 195th Avenue.

A woman had reported coming home and found two unresponsive bodies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives determined that David had fatally stabbed his mother Lisa inside the home before killing himself with a gun.

Investigators don't believe there is any immediate danger to the public.