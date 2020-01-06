Man fatally shot by Gresham police officer

The shooting was not connected to the protests in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Gresham police officer shot and killed a man in Southeast Portland on Sunday night, police said.

At around 9:35 p.m., a Gresham police officer and several Portland officers responded to a call that a man was making threats in the 12400 block of Southeast Kelly Street.

Once officers arrived, the Gresham officer shot the man, who died at the scene. None of the Portland officers deployed deadly force, police said.

The officer is on leave, per department policy.

Police said the victim will be identified and more information will be released after family is notified.