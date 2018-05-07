FOREST GROVE, Ore. – A man fell about 20 feet from a balcony and hit the back of his head during a Fourth of July party in Forest Grove, fire officials said.

The man, who was described as middle-aged, suffered life-threatening injuries and was unconscious when first responders arrived, Forest Grove Fire said. He was flown to a local hospital.

The man’s fall was reported at around 5:40 p.m. The caller said the man was drunk, according to Forest Grove Fire.

The party was in the 200 block of Jessica Drive.

