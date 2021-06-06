Man arrested after robbing Portland department store, assaulting officers

After stealing items at the Nordstrom downtown and punching a security guard, Lee fled from police; he hit an officer before being arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyrone Lee, 36, is facing numerous charges after he was caught robbing a downtown Portland department store, punching a security officer, fleeing from police and assaulting a police officer.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a call in the 700 block of SW Broadway where witnesses said a man was stealing items, assaulting people and breaking things in the Nordstrom store.

Police said the man, later identified as Lee, had been caught shoplifting and punched a security guard in the face when she tried to stop him. She was able to take back the stolen items and was walking toward the back of the store as Lee followed her, shouting threats that he was going to shoot her. He began destroying property inside the store.

Reports later came in that shots had been fired and there was an active shooter in the store. However, police confirmed no shots had been fired and believe that the loud noise of glass displays being knocked over by Lee was what led witnesses to believe there was a shooter. No gun was seen by witnesses or police, according to PPB.

When police arrived at the store, Lee was gone.

Lee was found shortly after near the corner of Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. He began running from the officer who had spotted him.

Additional officers came to assist. They approached Lee at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Glisan Street, where Lee punched an officer and continued running.

An officer used his Taser on Lee, which subdued him enough to be brought into custody.

When he was arrested, Lee told officers he had ingested heroin and was experiencing a mental health crisis. He was taken to a hospital.

Instead of being brought into custody at the jail, Lee was issued a criminal citation for robbery in the third degree, theft in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, assaulting a public safety officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree and escape in the third degree.

Because the Taser incident was a PPB use of force, it is undergoing administrative review by a supervisor, precinct command and the PPB Inspector General.