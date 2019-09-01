PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges connected to a shooting outside a Portland club late last year.

Police say an argument inside Lux Club PDX spilled out to the street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018 that eventually led to a shooting.

One man was injured, but is expected to survive those injuries.

Jalando Abayo Hicks, Jr. was indicted on charges related to the shooting this week. He's facing three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, and six counts of unlawful use of weapon with a firearm.