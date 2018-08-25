TROUTDALE,Ore. — A Portland woman was killed after a car in which she was a passenger in crashed on the Historic Columbia River Highway in Troutdale on Friday, Multnomah County Sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Sarah Pearson had died at the scene before emergency responders could arrive. The driver, 18-year-old Noah Boege suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

Boege was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and DUII, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash briefly closed the highway from the Troutdale Bridge to Woodward Road.

Investigators believe that speed and other factors may have contributed to the crash.

