Man drowns near Rockaway Beach

The 37-year-old man was swimming in the surf off Rockaway Beach when his mother lost sight of him.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — A 37-year-old man died near Rockaway Beach on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man's mother reported around 11 a.m. Monday that she'd lost sight of him as he was swimming in the surf off Rockaway Beach.

The Coast Guard activated search and rescue crews and a helicopter crew was able to located the man. A rescue swimmer pulled the man back to shore. Emergency medical crews commenced CPR but the man did not survive.

In a separate incident Monday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington. The search is ongoing for the missing boy.