Man dies after reported shooting in Southeast Portland

Police were called to a reported shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Market Street and found a man injured, who later died at a hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said.

Central precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street at 10:52 a.m. following reports that a shooting had occurred, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an injured man, and they began to apply medical aid including a chest seal. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity will be released after his cause and manner of death have been confirmed and his family has been notified, PPB said.

Police said two individuals "possibly associated to the incident" have been detained, but provided no other immediate information about any suspects or the circumstances of the reported shooting.

The PPB Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Southeast Mills Street was closed from Southeast 7th Avenue to Southeast 9th Avenue, and Southeast 9th Avenue was closed from Southeast Mills Street to Southeast Clay Street during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0256 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781.

This year has continued a trend of rising homicides in Portland, particularly deadly shootings. As of Dec. 12, PPB had recorded 1,227 confirmed shootings in the city, with 367 people injured. Of the 95 total homicides thus far this year, at least 77 have been shootings.