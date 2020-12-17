Man dies in tent fire near I-405 ramp in North Portland

Fire investigators said the man was apparently sleeping when a candle inside the tent was knocked over, causing the fire.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man died when his tent caught fire along the I-405 on-ramp across the street from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland, according to Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R).

Firefighters responded to the fire near the intersection of North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday and found the man with third-degree burns on roughly 75% of his body.

They said he and another adult were sleeping inside the tent when the fire started, and they had been using a candle for light and warmth. At some point, the candle was knocked over and rapidly consumed the tent and its contents.

The other adult escaped without injury, but the man who died was likely rendered unconscious due to smoke inhalation, PF&R said in a press release.

The fire was mostly out when firefighters arrived.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel's burn center where he later died.

Fire investigators estimate they are getting reports of two to three tent fires a day in recent weeks.