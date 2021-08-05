Man dies in SE Portland house fire

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and there's no suspected foul play, Portland Fire and Rescue reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man rescued from a house fire in Southeast Portland died late Wednesday night at the hospital, Portland Fire and Rescue reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and no foul play is suspected, fire officials said.

At 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the area of Southeast 48th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found the front porch on fire and smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters pulled a man from his room on the second floor of the home and administered medical care until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly before midnight, fire officials said.