85-year-old man struck, killed by suspected drunk driver in Aloha

James Jungkeun Park was struck while walking home from visiting family. He died on scene.

ALOHA, Ore. — An 85-year-old man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Aloha while he was walking home from visiting family, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police have arrested and charged a 55-year-old man for suspected drunk driving.

Just before 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were out patrolling the area of Southwest Kinnaman Road and Southwest 188th Avenue in Aloha when they heard the sound of a crash in a nearby road as they were leaving the area.

Deputies quickly ran to the scene and found an elderly man lying in a ditch and a car getting away. They immediately tried to provide life saving medical care, deputies said, but the man died on scene.

The man was identified as James Jungkeun Park from Aloha. Deputies said Park was walking home from visiting family in the area when he was suddenly hit.

Other deputies began to search the area for the getaway car and driver. Investigators were able to obtain security camera video and witness information leading them to find the car parked just a few blocks away from the scene.

Less than an hour after the crash, deputies located the driver in his apartment.

The driver, identified as Anthony Castro Tenorio, was arrested and was charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI of intoxicants and felony hit and run. He was booked into jail and detectives seized his car as evidence.

According to detectives, they found a long blonde hair while examining the car. Detectives believe it belongs to a different person that may have been hit in a separate crash.