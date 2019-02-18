PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot early Monday morning at the Tik Tok Restaurant at Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street and later died at the hospital, according to Portland police.

There does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public, police said

Officers were dispatched at 12:47 a.m. to the restaurant at 11215 SE Division St., where they located an injured man.

Police have closed 112th from Division to Lincoln streets.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696.

Further details were not available.

Last June, a man was arrested and charged with firing shots at the restaurant.