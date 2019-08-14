PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man died after a scissor lift reportedly fell at Portland’s Westview High School on Wednesday afternoon.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson told KGW the man was working at the school when he fell from the building.

The man is an employee of the Beaverton School District

The man's name was not immediately released.

The school is located at 4200 NW 185th Ave.

