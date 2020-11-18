Man dealt 19-year prison sentence for 2017 killing of Gresham toddler

Shalondre Adams, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old son.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old son in Gresham in September 2017.

Shalondre Adams, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and first-degree manslaughter, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Police arrested Adams on Sept. 23, 2017, two days after he violently assaulted Dominick Smith, the son of his girlfriend at the time. The boy was found not breathing at a home on Southeast 169th Avenue near Stark Street.

According to the district attorney's office, Adams was in a relationship with the child's mother and had become a primary caretaker for the boy while his mother was at work.

Investigators determined the boy died of a traumatic brain injury. Police did not find a motive for the killing.

Adams had been arrested about in April 2017, less than six months before the deadly assault, on charges of domestic violence assault, menacing and criminal mischief, records show.