Man killed after shooting in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed following a shooting late Monday night in the Eliot neighborhood of Northeast Portland, according to Portland police.

On Jan. 17 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead.

Portland police have not released any further details regarding the man's death or the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Officers closed a section of Northeast Ivy Street during the investigation.