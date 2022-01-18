x
Man killed after shooting in Northeast Portland

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed following a shooting late Monday night in the Eliot neighborhood of Northeast Portland, according to Portland police.

On Jan. 17 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead. 

Portland police have not released any further details regarding the man's death or the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Officers closed a section of Northeast Ivy Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400.

