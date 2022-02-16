Man dead following shooting in North Portland

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street on Feb. 16.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man died following a shooting in North Portland early Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Police are not looking for any suspects at this time and there is no threat to the public.

On Feb 16 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street. Officers found a man dead when they arrived. PPB said a person involved in the shooting remained at the scene and is cooperating. Police have not released any further details about what led up to the shooting.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the identity of the man who died.

Portland police homicide detectives closed nearby streets during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.