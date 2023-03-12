Man dies after being found unconscious in Vancouver

Vancouver police responded to a physical disturbance report and found a 58-year-old man unresponsive. No arrests have been made.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police say that one person is dead after a physical disturbance at the Robinwood Apartments on 3311 East 18th Street in Vancouver on Friday.

When officers arrived they found a 58-year-old man unconscious in a breezeway. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

While investigating, they found that the man and a female companion had come to the apartment complex to recover some items from a resident.

The woman was let inside the apartment, but the man later came in uninvited, according to officers.

When the resident tried to remove the unwanted guest from his apartment, a physical fight broke out between all three parties. The resident was hit and kicked in the face and head many times, with a cane and barstool used as weapons.

The fight moved outside and the resident hit the man, knocking him down and causing him to become unconscious.

All parties involved know each other, according to Vancouver police.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

