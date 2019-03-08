ALBANY, Ore. — A man in an excavator died after he was crushed by a falling tree on a farm near Albany Friday afternoon.

He was identified as 62-year-old Ronald Oliver, of Lebanon. He was excavating a treed area at Olsen Honey Farms on Pirtle Drive, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a call at around 3:30 p.m. from a man screaming for help. The man eventually became unresponsive and dispatchers used the 911 system to pinpoint his location.

Deputies found a large tree had crushed the cab of a John Deere excavator. Oliver was pinned inside and dead, according to deputies.

Several beer cans were found in the excavator and Oliver’s personal vehicle “pointing to alcohol being a possible factor in the accident,” the sheriff’s office said.