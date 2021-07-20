Girl, 7, and dad rushed to hospital after being pulled from Sandy River

Authorities said they responded to a water rescue situation near Dabney State Recreation Area on Tuesday night.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A man and his 7-year-old daughter were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being pulled from the Sandy River near Dabney State Recreation Area, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies were called around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a water rescue on the Sandy River downstream from the park, located outside Troutdale.

MCSO spokesman Chris Liedle said the girl was on the river in a floatie when it overturned, and her dad went in to save her. They were not wearing lifejackets at the time, and neither of them resurfaced.

Deputies first found the dad and pulled him out of the river unconscious. They performed CPR until medics arrived. The child was found about an hour later. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The sheriff's office said this was the third water rescue on the Sandy River this year.