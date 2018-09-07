PORTLAND, Ore. — A 61-year-old man was arrested for threatening a TriMet employee with an electric drill on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, Fred M. Knispel, is being held at the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief. He also has outstanding warrants for theft of services, second-degree trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Callers to 911 said the man was threatening people and chasing a TriMet employee with the drill. Officers responded to the Parkrose Transit Center at 9525 Northeast Sandy Boulevard and found a man matching the description of the suspect nearby. They told the suspect to put the drill down but he ran away from the officers.

The suspect ran into the Rodeway Inn Portland Airport, at 9723 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, where officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers learned a TriMet employee had told the suspect to leave the bus after it arrived at the end of its line at the Parkrose Transit Station. The suspect then chased the employee with the drill and broke the front window of a TriMet van parked in the area.

Nobody was injured. The drill was located and seized as evidence.

