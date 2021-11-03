Man charged with murder in two Portland killings

Portland police say they have reason to believe there may be more victims based on evidence found at the suspect's home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury indicted a man on murder charges Wednesday for two killings in Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said Christopher Lovrien, 53, has been connected to the deaths of Mark Dribin and Kenneth Griffin. There is no known connection between the suspect and his alleged victims.

Lovrien is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a corpse and six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

"Investigators have reason to believe that there may be additional homicide victims based on evidence found at the residence of Lovrien," the district attorney's office said in a news release.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and the DA's office are investigating. Cold case detectives are looking to speak with anyone with information about missing persons who may have been in touch with Lovrien while living under the Interstate 205 bridge in Southeast Portland between summer 2019 and May 2020.

In a news release, District Attorney Mike Schmidt thanked PPB detectives and Oregon State Police forensic scientists for "refusing to give up on cold case homicides."